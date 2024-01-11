AirVenture Announces Initial List Of Airshow Performers

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced today (Jan. 11) it has received commitments from 26 separate performers who will fly in the daily airshows during the 71st running of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. There will be nine separate airshows, including dramatic nighttime performances, over the July 22-28 event, held at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The performers’ aircraft types include Piper Super Cubs, Extra aerobatic aircraft, a jet-powered Waco biplane, a Rutan Long-EZ and a host of warbird types, including the P-51 Mustang, Vought Corsair, and North American T-28 and T-6 trainers. EAA said the list of performers includes “aerobatic champions and longtime Oshkosh favorites.”

Rick Larsen, EAA V-P of Communities and Member Programs, coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. He said, “The air show community knows that the AirVenture crowds are the most knowledgeable anywhere and appreciate the skill and precision necessary to fly these aircraft to the edge. That brings out the best in these pilots and creates unforgettable memories every year at Oshkosh.”