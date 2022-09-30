Airlines Also Take A Big Hit From The Worst Storm In Decades

Hurricane Ian was not kind to the airline industry’s schedule, as more than 5,000 flights were canceled as a result of the historic storm. According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, airlines canceled 403 flights on Tuesday in advance of the storm, 2,163 flights on Wednesday when it made landfall in Florida, 1,935 flights on Thursday, and 738 on Friday, September 30.

Among the hardest hit airports was Tampa International on Florida’s west coast. The airport closed on Tuesday night to begin securing equipment and buildings in advance of the wind, rain and storm surge. Orlando International Airport, the traditional destination for visitors the Disney World and other popular Florida theme parks, also temporarily shut down during the storm. Other airline airports that closed for a time included Sarasota-Bradenton, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Naples, and St. Petersburg/Clearwater.

Hurricane Ian arrived in the midst of the traditional hurricane season, which typically runs from June through the end of November.