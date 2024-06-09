Airline Floatplane And Boat Collide In Vancouver Harbor

At least two people were seriously injured when a Harbour Air Beaver floatplane was in collision with a pleasure boat in Coal Harbour off downtown Vancouver Saturday. A video obtained by Global News from a witness appears to show the Beaver on its takeoff run when it hits boat and bounces into the air before tumbling tail over nose. Early reports did not specify whether the injured people were on the aircraft or boat or whether there were any other casualties.

Harbour Air runs regularly scheduled flights from the Coal Harbour base to Victoria, Seattle and other coastal communities. It’s not known if this was a scheduled flight and whether there were passengers aboard. More details as they become available.