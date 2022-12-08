Airline Association Pans Single Pilot Proposal

The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says he believes it will be decades before single pilot airline operations are allowed. IATA Director General Willie Walsh told a media briefing in Geneva this week that the industry isn’t ready for that kind of change. “I don’t expect to see a move to single-pilot operation, if ever,” he said at a media briefing in Geneva. “Certainly I don’t see it in the next 15, 20, maybe 25 years.”

The topic gained some traction last week when the European Union sent a formal request, on behalf of 40 countries, to the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) to set technology and operational standards for single pilot passenger operations. Walsh told reporters that technology has come a long way since he flew 737-200s for Aer Lingus in the 1980s but it’s only that background that would make him consider getting on such a flight. “Given that I was a pilot, I’d be happy to sit in one seat and take over if necessary,” Walsh joked.