AirDropped Image of AirSoft Weapon Leads to UAL Flight Evacuation

According to local news sources, a teenage airline passenger “virtually” triggered a security evacuation by AirDropping an electronic image of a replica AirSoft weapon to other passengers. The incident occurred before takeoff on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Orlando. Security officials ultimately determined that the image had been taken well before the time of the flight and the fake gun was not on board. They also determined that no malicious intent was involved.

Flight 2167 hadn’t pushed back from the gate at San Francisco International Airport when, according to an airport spokesperson, a number of passengers received an image on their phones of the faux weapon. Several of them raised an alert, and the pilot announced a “threat on board” over the intercom.

The airport spokesperson said that security rescreened the passengers “out of an abundance of caution.” They also searched the aircraft before allowing passengers to reboard (though not the teenager). The incident resulted in a three-hour delay.

According to local news sources, United officially confirmed that the flight was “delayed due to a security issue involving a customer on board. Law enforcement officials were notified, and our teams are working with them to review this matter.”