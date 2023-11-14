Airdrop Bomb Threat Interrupts Flight

A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver was diverted to San Francisco Monday night after some passengers received an alleged bomb threat via Airdrop. “There was a threat that was ultimately deemed noncredible,” the FBI said in a statement.

The threat would have had to have been sent by someone onboard using an Apple device and only those onboard with Apple devices set up to receive Airdrop files would have received the threat. Airdrop uses Bluetooth and WiFi to allow file sharing between Apple devices in close proximity. At least one passenger reported recieving the threat and being interviewed by the FBI.

The FBI did not mention any arrests or further investigations. The A320 was over Northern California when the crew squawked 7700 and headed for SFO. The plane landed at 9:28 p.m. and was met by law enforcement. The flight resumed at 8:30 a.m. and landed in Vancouver at 10:20 a.m..