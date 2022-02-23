Aircraft Shipments Rise In 2021

Shipments and billings in all aircraft segments increased in 2021, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) 2021 General Aviation Aircraft Shipments and Billings Report (PDF). Overall deliveries for the year were valued at $25.2 billion, a 10.2-percent increase over 2020. Based on GAMA’s preliminary numbers, the year saw 2,630 airplanes and 826 helicopters shipped, compared to 2,408 and 659 respectively in 2020.

“The strength and tenacity of the general aviation industry has provided a strong foundation for the industry to rebound from pandemic-related setbacks with a powerful showing in 2021,” said GAMA -president and CEO Pete Bunce. “Total aircraft shipments are converging on figures that were seen before the outset of the pandemic. The industry has been able to weather the storm by strategically managing workforce and supply chain challenges, which unfortunately are still ongoing.”

GAMA reported that piston airplane deliveries grew 5.5-percent year-over-year to 1,393 units while business jet shipments rose 10.2-percent to 710. Turboprop deliveries increased 19-percent from 2020 with 527 aircraft delivered. 181 piston helicopters and 645 turbine helicopters were shipped in 2021, marking increases of 27.5-percent and 24.8-percent from the previous year. The billings breakdown found that total airplane sales accounted for $21.6 billion while helicopter sales came in at $3.7 billion for 2021.