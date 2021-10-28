Aircraft Makes Successful Emergency Landing On Highway

A Piper Warrior made a successful emergency landing on Highway 407 outside of Toronto, Canada, after experiencing an engine failure shortly after takeoff on Wednesday. The two people onboard, both pilots, were not injured. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division, there was no damage to the aircraft or any vehicles on the ground.

The aircraft, which was on its first flight following a 100-hour inspection, departed from Buttonville Municipal Airport (CYKZ) at a little before 11 a.m. local time heading for Grimsby Regional Airport (CNZ8). The plane is registered to the Caribbean Flying Club, which is based at CNZ8. The pilot flying, an instructor at the club, reported that the runup was normal and the aircraft climbed to approximately 2,000 feet before the engine began sputtering following a fuel tank switch.

The aircraft was removed from the road via crane and flatbed truck several hours after landing. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

