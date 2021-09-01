Aircraft Deliveries Rise In Q2 2021

Piston, turboprop, business jet and helicopter deliveries have risen across all segments during the first six months of 2021, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Released on Wednesday, the organization’s report on general aviation aircraft shipments and billings through the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 shows 1,050 airplanes and 341 helicopters have been delivered so far this year, representing increases of 16.8- and 32.7-percent respectively when compared to the same period in 2020. Total billings saw a 9.4-percent rise to $8.6 billion for airplanes and a 37.7-percent increase to $1.4 billion for helicopters.

“While it is encouraging to see segments improve from 2020, we still trail when compared to how the industry was faring before the onset of the pandemic,” said GAMA president and CEO Pete Bunce. “Efforts to address ongoing supply chain issues, strengthen our workforce and enhance environmental sustainability will continue to be at the forefront as interest and demand for aircraft remains robust.”

The turboprop airplane segment jumped to 221 units delivered compared to 152 in the first half of 2020, a 45.4-percent increase. Turbine helicopter deliveries rose 33-percent with 258 delivered followed by piston helicopters at 31.7-percent with 83 shipped. 565 piston airplanes were delivered, a 12.3-percent improvement on last year’s 503. Finally, business jet shipments rose 8.2-percent from 244 units to 264.