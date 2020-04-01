Airbus Printing Hospital Visors

Airbus has started using its additive manufacturing (3D-printing) facilities in Spain to produce visor frames for hospitals in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the company, it has already produced hundreds of visors using more than twenty 3D printers. The equipment is being distributed to hospitals near Airbus’ facilities in Spain.

“Overnight, we have gone from making aerospace concepts to medical equipment,” said head of Airbus Protospace Alvaro Jara. “This genuinely makes a difference in the fight against the pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder of our teams working day and night on this Airbus project.”

Airbus also announced that it is halting all non-essential production activities in Spain until April 9. The shutdown is in accordance with new measures introduced by the Spanish government aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. As previously reported by AVweb, Airbus also stopped production for four days in Spain and France in mid-March due to the pandemic.