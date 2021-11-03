Airbus Launches New Innovation Unit

Airbus officially launched its new Airbus Scale innovation unit on Wednesday. According to the company, the unit is expected to focus on promoting and identifying “internal corporate innovation opportunities that can be developed into solutions for the external world” as well as partnering with external startups to develop technology and products. It will specifically look at programs and businesses that align with Airbus’ emissions goals, which include developing a “zero-emission” commercial aircraft by 2035.

“Pioneering sustainable aerospace will be a collective challenge and innovation is at the core of it,” said Airbus chief technical officer Sabine Klauke. “By setting up Airbus Scale, we will use our existing internal knowledge and know-how to scale up new companies from underutilised assets. We will also look outside to seek, and inject into Airbus, startups that have relevant technology for our future zero emissions ambition.”

The company says Airbus Scale is aiming to bring together “corporate innovation, startup engagement and company building activities” in support of Airbus’ recovery and future growth. The unit will operate alongside Airbus innovation centers such as Silicon Valley’s Acubed and the Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC) in Shenzhen along with the Airbus UpNext technology demonstrator program.