Air Canada Pilot Suspended For Pro-Palestinian Posts

Air Canada has suspended a pilot for social media posts that depict him attending pro-Palestinian demonstrations, wearing Palestinian colors on over his uniform and holding a sign associating Israel with Adolph Hitler. “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot,” the airline said in an X post on Tuesday. “We are taking this matter very seriously and he was taken out of service on Monday, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

First Officer Mostafa Ezzo put up the posts on Monday, two days after Hamas troops crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel killing civilians and taking hostages. Ezzo identified himself as a Boeing 787 FO in his LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted.