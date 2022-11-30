Aero Medical Market Expected To Expand Over The Next Five Years

According to a market analysis report cited by digitaljournal.com, the market for air ambulance services is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 8.88 percent over the next five years. Last year’s market size was cited as $5.121 million and is expected to reach $8.531 million by 2027.

The financial report defines air ambulance as “an aircraft that [through permanent professional medical modification] is specially designed to carry critically ill and seriously injured patients.” It divides the market into fixed-wing and rotary-wing segments and identifies the key players as:

Capital Air Ambulance; AirMed International, LLC; Yorkshire Air Ambulance Ltd.; PHI Air Medical, Inc.; Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Inc.; REVA Inc.; Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance; Express Air Medical Transport; Metro Aviation Inc.; Air Ambulance Specialists Inc; Native American Air Ambulance, Inc.; and Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Global market segments include: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.); South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.); and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)