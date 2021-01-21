Aero Friedrichshafen Postponed Until Mid-July

Citing continuing concerns about COVID-19, Aero announced today that it has rescheduled the expo from April 21 to July 14 to 17. In a brief statement Thursday, Messe Friedrichshafen’s CEO Klaus Wellmann said, “Following the cancellation of the event last year, the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic coupled with the renewed lockdown extension unfortunately mean that AERO Friedrichshafen will have to be postponed.”

Aero was one of the early casualties of a wave of aviation event cancellations last year as the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic gained traction in Europe and throughout the world. Following the announcement of a vaccine, Aero said it would move forward with the originally planned date. But with infections again spiking, Wellman said postponing will “create clear parameters for all our customers and partners” to reduce the COVID infection risk.

While other shows in the U.S. and elsewhere have also been postponed or cancelled, Sun ‘n Fun announced this week that the Lakeland show is on for April 13 to 18, 2021.