AD Databases Moving To New FAA System

The FAA is moving its airworthiness directives and emergency airworthiness directives databases to its new Dynamic Regulatory System (DRS). As a result, the current locations of the documents in the Regulatory Guidance Library will be decommissioned on Aug. 16 and all searches will go through the new system.

Those unfamiliar with the system can request a PDF from the FAA at 9-AVS-AIR-Regulatory-and-Guidance-Library@FAA.gov. Individuals can also receive notifications of new ADS and EADs. Those who already get the notifications will continue to get them and those who want to start getting them can go to the FAA GovDelivery Service. The FAA will continue to publish and mail printed lists of ADs to those with a paid subscription.