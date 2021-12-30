ACG Signs Contract For 40 A320neos

Airbus announced on Thursday that aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has signed a firm contract for 40 A320neo family aircraft. The order includes five A321XLRs, a version of the A321neo that offers a range of 4,700 NM. California-based ACG, which is wholly owned by Japan’s Tokyo Century Corporation, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 A220 passenger jets.

“The order is another gratifying endorsement of our single aisle products by one of the world’s premier aircraft asset managers, ACG and the Tokyo Century Group,” said Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International Christian Scherer. “It also forcefully confirms the A220 as a growingly desirable aircraft and investment in the commercial aviation landscape.”