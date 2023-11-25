87-Year-Old Pilot Killed In Go-Around Attempt

A Mooney M20C that crashed Tuesday outside of a strip mall in Plano, Texas, killing the 87-year-old pilot was reportedly attempting a go-around, according to an newly released incident report.

The aircraft crashed within a mile of Air-Park Dallas Airport—a nearby uncontrolled field. Witnesses told the Dallas Morning News they heard a loud boom and saw the right wing dip before the crash.

Elzie Monroe McDonald of Arizona was identified as the pilot, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was the sole occupant on board the aircraft during Tuesday’s crash. McDonald was flying to the Dallas area to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A veteran pilot, McDonald had recently received an FAA Master Pilot Award—a recognition given to those who have demonstrated more than 50 years of safe flying.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.