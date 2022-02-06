5G Issues To Linger For Years: Dickson

t would appear the chafe between 5G and aviation safety will be around for some time but FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Congress on Thursday he expects future disruptions to be minimal. Dickson told the aviation subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure that new rules on the interference resistance to 5G of radar altimeters won’t be ready for a year and certification testing will likely push the seamless coexistence of high speed cellular service and aviation safety for years. He also pledged the FAA and telecoms are “going to smooth this process out and make it more predictable.”

While a lot of the potential impact on airline operations was mitigated in a two-week scramble that saw telecoms shutting off some towers and the FAA speeding approvals for radar altimeters that are resistant to 5G interference, Dickson acknowledged that some airports and carriers were hit hard by restrictions imposed by the FAA. Among those was Paine Field in rainy, snowy and foggy northern Washington which lost its only airline service for more than a week until Jan. 31. Alaska Airlines uses Embraer E-175 regional jets for flights to nine destinations from the airport, which was shrouded in fog for a couple of weeks and the radar altimeters used by that aircraft were not cleared for use in low visibility landings until then.