Four people died and one is critically injured after a hot-air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona, about half way between Tucson and Phoenix, on Sunday. The Cameron A-160 balloon took off with 13 people in the basket, including eight skydivers. After the skydivers jumped “something catastrophic occurred with the balloon, causing it to crash to the ground,” said Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney at a news conference. It would appear the skydivers’ departure was planned and not in response to problems with the balloon.

Eloy Mayor Micah Powell told reporters witnesses said the canopy was deflated and the basket hit hard on the desert. The five people left in the basket included four passengers and the pilot. According to the Cameron Balloons Web site, the A-160 model can carry a maximum load of 2866 pounds including fuel and equipment.