Loss Of Separation Between F/A-18, Citation At Austin

The FAA is investigating a loss of separation between an F/A-18 and a NetJets Citation that occurred at Austin’s Bergstrom Airport Sept. 23. The Washington Post reported that preliminary information it saw said the two aircraft came within 200 feet of each other after an air traffic controller apparently misunderstood a request by the military jet to perform a break to set up for landing. The Citation had already been cleared to land when the crew got a proximity warning according to the Post.

The controller apparently believed the fighter was going to begin the break at a different point but the military pilot corrected him according to an ATC archive obtained by the newspaper. “Negative,” the Post said the military pilot responded. “I requested altitude, airspeed [at] my discretion for the break. Misunderstanding I suppose.”

The military pilot called the tower after landing and requested a phone conversation with the controller. “Yeah, I was going to give you the number here because I guess there was a miscommunication,” a controller said. “I misunderstood what was requested, I guess.” The Navy and Marines both fly F/A-18s but neither responded to requests for comment by the Post.