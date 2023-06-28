There were no injuries when a Delta Boeing 717 crew put the aircraft down in Charlotte with the nose gear retracted. Flight 1092 was on final after a flight from Atlanta when the crew got a nose gear light. They flew a couple of inspection flights over the tower and learned the front gear doors were open but the gear was stowed. Nothing would bring the wheels down so the crew set up for landing.

The crew told the 96 passengers and three flight attendants to be ready for a rough landing but it that didn’t turn out to be the case. The rollout ended with the nose right on the centerline and passengers and crew stepped easily from the front exit with no stairs or slide required. Delta apologized to the passengers for “what they experienced” but noted crews train extensively for this kind of thing, rare though it is.