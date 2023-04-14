Fort Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Flooding Closure

Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport has reopened after flooding closed the facility and damaged some equipment. The airport resumed operations at 9 a.m. April 14 after being closed for more than a day. Runways, taxiways and ramp areas were all inundated Wednesday after an unprecedented 30-inch rainfall in a little more than a day. The NOAA’s weather station at the airport was knocked offline and the FAA sent maintenance crews to verify the correct operation of all the lighting and nav gear. Airline service resumed shortly after the airport reopened.

More rain is expected in the area as a series of storm systems targets South Florida. “Some of the models indicate that the potential rainfall amounts will be less than yesterday, but any rainfall over there can still be pretty impactful considering that some roads are still closed,” Miami-based meteorologist Donal Harrigan told USA TODAY. Passengers are being advised to check directly with their airlines on flight availability.