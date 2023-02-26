Boeing Suspends 787 Production Over Fuselage Issue

Boeing has suspended production of 787s after it discovered a production error in the manufacture of the aircraft fuselage. “In reviewing certification records, Boeing discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead,” Boeing said in a statement. “We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation.” The company said the issue doesn’t affect the safety of the in-service fleet and doesn’t expect any long-term effect on the delivery schedule.

This is at least the third issue with the Dreamliner airframe to interrupt production. The plane was out of production for a year over manufacturing faults and when production resumed last August the FAA required its own inspectors to sign off on the completion of each plane rather than the normal practice of allowing the manufacturer to certify its airworthiness. The company hopes to deliver up to 80 Dreamliners this year.