2022 Mid-Year Aircraft Deliveries Up Across Most Segments

Aircraft deliveries have increased across most segments for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to the Second Quarter 2022 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report released by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) on Wednesday. GAMA reported that overall airplane shipments through the second quarter (Q2) of the year rose 9.9-percent and total helicopter deliveries remained steady with a 0.6-percent increase. Total airplane billings rose from $8.6 billion at the end of Q2 2021 to $9.1 billion at mid-year in 2022 while total helicopter billings dropped from $1.4 billion to $1.3 billion.

“Since the initial setbacks of the pandemic, we have seen some segments make strides with growing backlogs and high rates of operations while others are still diligently working to navigate the path to recovery,” said GAMA president and CEO Pete Bunce. “Despite ongoing supply chain and workforce issues, our industry continues to make progress and strategically posture for the future, which is a true testament to our strength and durability.”

Compared to the first half of 2021, piston airplane deliveries have increased 9.4-percent to 638 units, turboprops were up 11.8-percent to 247 units and business jet shipments rose 9.5-percent with 289 shipped. So far this year, 87 piston helicopters have been delivered, up from 83 units through Q2 2021. Turbine helicopters, the only segment to show a decrease, dropped slightly from 259 to 257 aircraft delivered.