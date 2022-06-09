Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight Planned For AirVenture 2022

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is partnering with Old Glory Honor Flight and American Airlines to coordinate a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight during its annual AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention this summer. During the event, which will take placed on Friday, July 29, veterans from the Vietnam War will be flown free of charge from Wisconsin’s Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) to Washington D.C. to tour war memorials. They will return to OSH at the end of the Friday afternoon air show to be welcomed by attendees.

“The Honor Flight is traditionally one of the most emotional and poignant events of AirVenture week,” said EAA vice president of communities and member programming Rick Larsen. “We are proud to produce an event that honors what Vietnam veterans did for this country and be able to provide them an experience of a lifetime.”

This will be the eighth year for AirVenture’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight, which last took place in 2019. Veterans will travel on American Airlines’ specially-painted Flagship Valor Airbus A321 flown by an all-volunteer crew. Old Glory Honor Flight is a Wisconsin-based non-profit organization that has been arranging memorial trips for veterans since 2009.

AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 25 through 31 at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.