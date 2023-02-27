WAI Hosts Successful 2023 Conference

Women in Aviation International (WAI) hosted more than 4,500 people at its 34th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference last week. The conference, which took place February 23-25 in Long Beach, California, featured networking and education sessions, keynote speakers, professional development seminars and workshops. Nearly 200 companies and organizations were represented in the event’s exhibit hall this year, up from 176 in 2022.

“We gather to celebrate, support, and advance each other while expanding our knowledge and skills, and raising our own expectations for what’s possible,” said WAI CEO Allison McKay. “This week’s conference brought our largest group of members together with more exhibitors and hiring companies in history.”

An induction ceremony honoring the 2023 inductees to WAI’s International Pioneer Hall of Fame took place at the conference, recognizing pioneering Australian aviator Nancy Bird, educators Martha and John King and U-2 pilot Col. Merryl Tengesdal USAF (Ret.). In addition, the organization distributed 123 scholarships totaling total $889,140 to its members, brining the total amount WAI has awarded in scholarship funds to more than $15.4 million. The 35th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference is scheduled to take place March 21-23, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.