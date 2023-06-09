Two Teams Complete 48-States Speed Record Attempts

Two teams have recently completed flights aiming to log the fastest time by plane to land in all 48 contiguous U.S. states. Bob Reynolds and John Skittone, both from Illinois, report that they finished their trip in 38 hours and 13 minutes flying a Cirrus SR22T. They began in Maine on a route that initially headed south then west, finishing in Indiana on May 25th. Michigan-based Barry Behnfeldt and Aaron Wilson flew from June 4-6, reporting a flight time of 44 hours 7 minutes in a 1980 Piper PA-32R Saratoga. Behnfeldt and Wilson departed from Michigan, travelling west to Washington before looping south and completing the trip in Maine.

Both teams successfully finished their flights far ahead off the previous Guinness World Record of 16 days, 12 hours and 56 minutes, which was set by Calvin Page and Mitch Miller in May 2018. The flights are still being verified by record-keeping organizations, a process that is expected to take at least 12 weeks. In addition to the Guinness World Record, Behnfeldt and Wilson are also looking to set a National Aeronautic Association record.

The Guinness World Record for the fastest time by plane to land in all 48 contiguous U.S. states requires a separate leg between each state but allows additional stops as long as they are also documented. The record can be attempted by either an individual or team of two pilots provided they have at least a private pilot certificate and use the same aircraft throughout the attempt. Flights must reach a minimum height of 500 feet and only land at locations that are open to the public and have given their approval for the landing.