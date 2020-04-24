Sun ‘n Fun Launches Home Edition

With the 46th annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sun ‘n Fun and the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) opened the virtual doors to the Sun ‘n Fun Home Edition 2020 on Friday. The Home Edition website features hundreds of hours of video, photo galleries and an interactive virtual expo, along with a series of online interviews with airshow performers culminating in a four-hour live benefit show on May 30th. The organization is also offering merchandise from “The Greatest Airshow That Never Happened.”

“We didn’t sit back and give up,” said ACE CEO John Leenhouts. “We got to work on alternative ways to bring the excitement and camaraderie that our Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is known for to people around the world. Our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and the whole airshow community are working alongside us which is why Sun ‘n Fun Home Edition 2020 will be a great experience.”

According to the organization, the annual expo makes up 80-percent of the annual funding, bringing in more than $2 million each year for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education programs, flight training and aerospace-related college scholarships, and hands-on learning facilities. The Sun ‘n Fun Home Edition 2020 will continue to roll out content over the next several months.