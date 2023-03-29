Mike Jones Aircraft has enjoyed big success with the Lock & Key refurbishment programming and is now expanding the concept to other models. It was showing off its latest Beech Baron B58 Lock & Key refurbishment at Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, and Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at it with company founder Mike Jones.
Home Air Shows & Events Sun ‘n Fun 2023: Lock & Key Baron
AVweb Insider
If airplanes were meant to have doors, why do some pilots lust for open cockpits?
Featured Video
Sun ‘N Fun 2023: Healthview Multifunction Display
Aithre Aviation has been sharply focused on smart cabin biometric products and this year at the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida,...