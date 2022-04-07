The avionics portion of a homebuilt aircraft project can be both time-consuming and intimidating to some builders, but Dynon has set out to tame that dragon with new prefabricated hardware. The FastTrack hardware—which is also available for the HDX Certified version—takes part of the guesswork out of the critical process of determining where to mount some of the sensors and other components that are in the SkyView suite. In this video, Aviation Consumer’s Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at the hardware with Dynon’s Michael Schofield at the Dynon booth at Sun ‘n Fun 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.