Daher Introduces TBM 960

Daher unveiled the newest version of its TBM single-engine turboprop at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday. The TBM 960 is outfitted with a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-66XT engine and five-blade Raptor composite propeller from Hartzell Propeller, both of which are linked to the aircraft’s new dual-channel digital engine and propeller electronic control system (EPECS). According to the company, EPECS is designed to optimize powerplant performance throughout the flight envelope and reduce pilot workload by “integrating all functions and protecting the engine’s life.”

“The TBM 960 is the quintessential TBM, representing the fifth evolution of our very fast turboprop aircraft family since the TBM 900-series’ introduction in 2014,” said Daher aircraft division senior vice president Nicolas Chabbert. “It takes the maximum advantage of today’s turboprop technology to provide digital control of the engine and the propeller.”

Other updates to the TBM 960 include the Garmin GWX 8000 doppler weather radar and the GDL 60 data transmitter for automatic database upload and mobile device connection along with a new environmental control system, LED ambience strip lighting for the overhead ceiling panel and electronically-dimmable windows. The aircraft comes equipped with the Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck, which includes an icing protection system, electronic stability and protection (ESP) and under-speed protection (USP) systems, emergency descent mode (EDM) function and HomeSafe emergency autoland system. The TBM 960 has a range of 1,730 NM, top cruise speed of 330 knots and maximum payload of 1,400 pounds. The model has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA certification currently underway. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly.