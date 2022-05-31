ACE Names New Education Director

The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) has announced that Kimberly Brewer will serve as its new education director. A Polk County native and resident of Lakeland, Florida, Brewer also serves as an adjunct professor at Florida Southern College and is working on her doctorate in education. According to ACE, she began participating in organization events twenty years ago.

“Kimberly’s passion for aviation education is unrivaled and began when she was a child,” said Sun ‘N Fun and ACE CEO Gene Conrad. “After many years of watching her older brother attend our aviation summer camps, Kimberly began her own journey with our organization when she was eleven years old. I can’t think of a better person to lead our educational programming, and I know Kimberly will drive our outreach and partnerships to new heights.”

Alongside Brewer, ACE has announced a number of staff changes recently including Conrad beginning his tenure as CEO in April and Eric Crump stepping in as the organization’s executive director effective June 1. ACE hosts the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, which also serves as its primary fundraiser. In addition to Sun ‘n Fun, the organization offers science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education programs, flight training and aerospace-related college scholarships and hands-on learning facilities.