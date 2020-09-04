Sun ‘N Fun To Host Holiday Flying Festival

Sun ‘n Fun has announced that it will be hosting a holiday flying festival and car show at Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) on December 4-5, 2020. Event activities will include an aircraft display, air- and car shows, food vendors, live music, a short takeoff and landing (STOL) competition and AOPA-sponsored general aviation Town Hall. According to organizers, the festival will take place exclusively outdoors.

“We are extremely excited to bring this unique event to the people of Polk County and our flying community,” said CMO and Air Operations Director for SUN ‘n FUN Greg Gibson. “In cooperation with the Lakeland Linder International Airport and the City of Lakeland, we have crafted the weekend’s activity in total compliance with all local, state, and federal health guidelines to ensure that anyone attending can feel very comfortable that they and their families are safe while still having a fantastic show.”

Admissions and aircraft parking are free for the event, while car parking is $20 per vehicle. Festival proceeds will benefit the Aerospace Center for Excellence’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education programs. As previously reported by AVweb, the center receives the majority of its funding through the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.