Sheltair Partners With Sun ‘N Fun To Support ACE

Aviation development company Sheltair has announced that it is partnering with the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo to support the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE). Sheltair, the official fuel provider for the annual expo, has committed to donating $0.10 per gallon on all uplifts during the event to ACE’s Project Skylab in addition to an in-kind contribution. According to the company, it is ready to serve more than 60,000 aircraft movements during Sun ‘n Fun, which is scheduled to take place April 13-18 at Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL).

“Sheltair has provided excellent service to our SUN ‘n FUN guests for years,” said Sun ‘n Fun and ACE president John “Lites” Leenhouts. “Having them engage in such a fantastic effort to help support our Aerospace Center for Excellence as an official partner is very exciting. We are very grateful and look forward to expanding our partnership in the coming months!”

ACE’s Project Skylab is a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning center aimed at offering hands-on activities for young people interested in aviation. As previously reported by AVweb, the facility expansion for the project will add 8,000 square feet of convertible space for educational use, events and exhibits, a new lobby and entrance for the Florida Air Museum, a state-of-the-art simulator training lab, holographic theater and planetarium, aerospace resource center and educator planning space. Project Skylab was originally expected to open in January 2021, but was construction was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.