RARA Seeks Bids For Future Home of Races

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) is officially seeking bids from interested airports and localities that wish to partner with the organization to host future events. The 59th National Championship Air Races will take place for the final time at the Reno-Stead Airport on September 13 – 17, with an airshow to follow in 2024, before moving to its future home. The event was recently named the top airshow in the United States and the runner-up in North America in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award. To view the instructions and learn more, visit the proposal page.

“We are incredibly excited to look at this next evolution of the National Championship Air Races and the ways in which we can further grow the event for current and future generations of air race fans,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “This year’s event will be a celebration of our legacy and allow us to springboard forward as we search for a new home for the event. We’re thankful for all of the interest we’ve already received from prospective sites and look forward to an exciting RFP process.”

The National Championship Air Races is the only event of its kind in the world and is a vibrant part of aviation’s culture and history. The event annually brings tens of thousands of patrons from all over the world and has generated an economic impact of over $100 million for the region. Potential partners may be able to host the current seven race classes at one location or hosts may be part of a larger, multi-city series of race events. Other attractions, such as various military displays and demonstrations, will continue to be a part of future events.

“Our RFP selection committee is excited to get to work on this project and to see the possibilities for the event’s next home,” said Terry Matter, vice board chairman for the Reno Air Racing Association and RFP committee lead. “We have a talented group of 12 members made up of other RARA board members, race pilots, engineers, and consultants who have been chosen for their combined knowledge and familiarity with the detail and scope of what it takes to produce, manage, and market the National Championship Air Races. With their expertise, we feel confident we will select the best location for the event’s continued success.”

