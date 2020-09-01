New Date Set For DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase

Following its postponement due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase (DSAS) will now take place on Jan. 28-30, 2021. The event, which focuses on experimentals, homebuilts, light sport aircraft and ultralights, was originally scheduled for Nov. 12-14, 2020. According to show organizers, the new time slot was selected in consultation with key volunteers, suppliers, and experts.

“We wanted, upon receiving word of the postponement of the November show, to look at late January for a new show date, but had to be sure that we were reasonably free of conflicts, would still field the necessary resources, and have a weather prognosis to support the event,” said DeLand Municipal Airport sport aviation administrator Jana Filip. “We are now happy to confirm January 28-30, 2021 as the new event date for the 2021 DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase.”

Now in its fifth year, DSAS is held annually at Florida’s DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED). The event features outdoor and indoor exhibitors, educational forums, interactive workshops and demonstration flights. Last year, organizers reported that DSAS brought in over $1.5 million for the local economy.