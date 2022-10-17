NBAA 2022: Garmin’s Turboprop Avionics

There are plenty of aging turboprops in need of avionics upgrades and Garmin has a long and growing list of STC approvals for its retrofit flight displays, engine monitoring system, navigators and GFC 600 autopilot. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano caught up with Garmin’s Dave Brown at the NBAA-BACE 2022 gathering in Orlando, Florida for a kiosk demo.