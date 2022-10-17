There are plenty of aging turboprops in need of avionics upgrades and Garmin has a long and growing list of STC approvals for its retrofit flight displays, engine monitoring system, navigators and GFC 600 autopilot. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano caught up with Garmin’s Dave Brown at the NBAA-BACE 2022 gathering in Orlando, Florida for a kiosk demo.
Home Air Shows & Events NBAA NBAA 2022: Garmin’s Turboprop Avionics
AVweb Insider
Reading about wrecks is supposed to wise you up so you won't make the same mistake. Nice theory. But accident reporting masks the fact that the GA overall accident rate is lower than ever.
Featured Video
AVweb Rewind: 75th Anniversary of Chuck Yeager’s Mach 1 Flight
Today, Oct. 14, is the 75th anniversary of Chuck Yeager's landmark supersonic flight in the Bell X-1. The flight occurred over what is now...