NBAA 2022: ForeFlight For Business Aviation

Larry Anglisano
ForeFlight has become just as popular for business aviation/turbine aircraft ops as it has for the lower end of the market, and the ForeFlight integrated flight app for business aviation is a suite of utilities aimed at professional flight crews and dispatchers. The ForeFlight booth at NBAA-BACE 2022 was packed with flight crews getting demos of the app’s new features, and in this video, Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano gets a summary of the latest features from ForeFlight’s Alex Smythers.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.