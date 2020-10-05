NBAA To Hold Virtual Convention

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced on Monday that it will host an online business aviation trade show on Dec. 2-3. The Virtual Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (VBACE) will feature 3D exhibit booths, keynote speakers, product demonstrations and education sessions. According to NBAA, exhibitors and attendees will be able to exchange information in real time during the event.

“This first-of-its-kind online convention will propel the event into the digital space, offering new and exciting opportunities,” said NBAA senior vice president of conventions and membership Chris Strong. “With this event, we’re doing more than moving online: we’re moving ahead.”

VBACE is part of the organization’s NBAA GO virtual conference network. Attendee registration is expected to be available by Oct. 23 with further information about education sessions, keynote speakers and press conferences to be published over the next several weeks. As previously reported by AVweb, NBAA canceled its 2020 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which was scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8 in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.