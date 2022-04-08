LFA Hosts Eyes Above The Horizon Outreach Event In Tuskegee

More than 80 students attended the Legacy Flight Academy’s (LFA) Eyes Above the Horizon event at Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama, last month. The one-day outreach program was last held at Moton Field in 2019. LFA’s Eyes Above the Horizon, which is free to all participants, is aimed at developing and fostering youth interest in aerospace careers through “flight introductions, mentorship, and immersion into the rich history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.”

“You just never know the impact you will have,” said Eyes Above the Horizon Tuskegee event manager Dean Hall. “I met a little kid five or six years ago at an Eyes Above the Horizon event similar to this event, and his parents found me today to share that he has plans to attend the US Air Force Academy to become a pilot. This is why we do what we do.”

The Legacy Flight Academy conducts programs around the country designed to “showcase STEM and aerospace career opportunities to youth from underserved and underrepresented communities.” Founded in 2012, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization develops its programs with a focus on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. LFA is currently making plans for its next Eyes Above the Horizon event.