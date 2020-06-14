Flying To KOSH Anyway? Park On The Ramp And Stay At A Hotel

Increasing chatter on social media about an impromptu fly-in (described in some posts as a protest) at Wittman Field in Oshkosh in late July has prompted the airport authority to issue a notice on what those flying (or driving) to KOSH can expect. EAA says it has also sent a note to members reminding anyone with a need to get Wittman in their logbook, despite the COVID-19 cancellation of this year’s event, that the airport is open like it is the other 51 weeks of the year and nothing more. None of the temporary services and amenities that welcome the hundreds of thousands of attendees each year will be there. That means, among other things: no camping, no airside access to AirVenture facilities, no access to Papa 2 taxiway (Boeing Plaza) and for those that come on four wheels or more, no Camp Scholler. The EAA museum will also be closed.

“As AirVenture 2020 is not taking place, Wittman Regional Airport will operate normally as a public use airport with contract tower services,” the authority said in its statement. “For those considering flying to Oshkosh in late July, it’s important to manage expectations about what is permissible.” That essentially means itinerant parking is available at the Basler FBO ramp and terminal and that’s it. “For those who still want to fly to Oshkosh during AirVenture week, we encourage you to park at the Terminal / Basler FBO ramp, stay at one of our local hotels, and enjoy some of Oshkosh’s hospitality. Please coordinate with Basler Flight Service to arrange any ground handling needs.”