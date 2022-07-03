At least one person was killed when one of the most popular airshow attractions on the circuit, Shockwave, an old semi tractor unit propelled by jet engines, crashed during an act at the Field of Flight airshow in Battle Creek Michigan on Saturday. Chris Darnell, 40, the driver of the truck was identified as the deceased. Shockwave was owned by Darnell Racing Enterprises which was founded by Darnell’s father Neal.

The video shows the truck racing two warbirds down the runway and a pyrotechnic device that was part of the show detonated as the truck passed by. The truck then appeared to lose control and explode. “He was doing his show and going down the runway,” said Suze Gusching, media relations for Field of Flight. “He passed by the explosion, and his truck had exploded.”

Shockwave sported three Pratt & Whitney J-34-38 engines producing a total of 21,000 pounds of thrust. They were used in Navy T-2 Buckeyes. The company’s Web site says the trucks could hit 350 mph and local news sources are saying the accident occurred at about 300 mph. It was one of three similar vehicles operated by Darnell Racing Enterprise based in Springfield, Missouri. The other two are the Aftershock Jet Fire Truck and the Flash Fire Jet Truck. The show was suspended and local authorities are investigating.