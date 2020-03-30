Companies Kick Off Virtual Aviation Events

With the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo postponed until May, companies including Sporty’s, Garmin and Gold Seal have announced they will be holding online events for pilots and aviation enthusiasts this week. Sporty’s is hosting a virtual fly-in featuring an aerobatic ride-along with airshow pilot Patty Wagstaff via YouTube, free access to the company’s Pilot’s Guide to Airspace video course, and a live “Flying with the iPad” webinar on Thursday, April 2, at 2 p.m. eastern time. As part of the event, Sporty’s has added several new videos to its YouTube channel and is offering “show special” discounts on some of its products and courses.

Also this week, Garmin is running a series of free aviation webinars to “offer aircraft owners and operators the opportunity to learn more about our latest products.” Some webinar topics include cost-effective avionics upgrades, a new product overview, and Garmin avionics for experimental aircraft. To participate, registration can be completed on the company’s website.

In partnership with SAFE, online ground school provider Gold Seal is holding Wings Up Week from March 31—April 4. During the week, the company will be live-streaming free webinars every day at 3 p.m. eastern time. The webinars will feature guests such as Rod Machado, Patty Wagstaff, David St. George, Spencer Suderman and Steve Thorne.