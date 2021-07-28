Legends Airways To Acquire Tecnam Fleet

Legends Airways and Tecnam announced the signing of a purchase agreement for five Tecnam aircraft at AirVenture 2021. The initial deal includes two P2008 LSAs, two four-seat, single-engine P2010s and one P2006T twin. The aircraft will be used for Legends’ Part-141/Part-61 flight school at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) in Lakeland, Florida.

“Tecnam aircraft being selected by Legends as their next generation training fleet is a high honor,” said director for Tecnam in North America David Copeland. “The Tecnam fleet solution offers easy transition to more complex aircraft while leveraging an LSA, a Rotax powered twin and US based AOG support to keep the acquisition and operational costs down. This will allow Legends to continue to provide a safe and cost attainable pathway for students.”

According to Tecnam, the Garmin G3X-equipped P2008 will be used for primary through IFR introductory training. Students will then transition to the P2010, which is outfitted with the G1000, to complete their instrument, commercial and CFI certificates. The program will finish up with multi-engine training in the P2006T. In addition to its flight school, Legends operates as a Part-135 on-demand air carrier flying cargo Saab 340Bs and a cargo Jetstream 31.