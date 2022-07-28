AirVenture Gallery, July 27, 2022

1 of 13
AVweb Insider
Will Russia Really Leave The ISS? Or Is It Just Bluster? A NASA Veteran’s...
Veteran Flight Controller Paul Dye worked with Russians for years flying the ISS. Maybe it's time to part ways with them.
Featured Video
AirVenture 2022: Aithre’s Built-in Smart O2 System
Aithre Aviation has made huge progress in cockpit biometrics over the past few years with a variety of safety-enhancing portable products, and now it...