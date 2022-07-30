AirVenture 2022: uAvionix Product Update

Larry Anglisano
uAvionix was the new kid on the block at AirVenture just a few years ago, and this year it was showing a maturing and diversifying product line that includes a variety of ADS-B equipment (over 50,000 units have been sold) and flight displays. Larry Anglisano spent some time at the uAvionix booth with Shane Woodson and prepared this video report.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.