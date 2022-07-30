uAvionix was the new kid on the block at AirVenture just a few years ago, and this year it was showing a maturing and diversifying product line that includes a variety of ADS-B equipment (over 50,000 units have been sold) and flight displays. Larry Anglisano spent some time at the uAvionix booth with Shane Woodson and prepared this video report.
Home Air Shows & Events AirVenture AirVenture 2022: uAvionix Product Update
AVweb Insider
Will Russia Really Leave The ISS? Or Is It Just Bluster? A NASA Veteran’s...
Veteran Flight Controller Paul Dye worked with Russians for years flying the ISS. Maybe it's time to part ways with them.
Featured Video
AirVenture 2022: ForeFlight Sentry Plus
At AirVenture 2022 at Oshkosh, ForeFlight was showing a new portable ADS-B receiver called the Sentry Plus, which has decent battery life and better...