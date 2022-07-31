As expected, the choked supply chain meant fewer new product announcements at the big show at Oshkosh, and unanimously, show goers reported challenges sourcing products and vendors said there were serious issues getting components to build them. In this video, Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor Larry Anglisano and KITPLANES Magazine Editor Marc Cook talk it through, while a handful of manufacturer reps weigh in on the issue.
Home Air Shows & Events AirVenture AirVenture 2022: Dealing With Supply Chain Issues
AVweb Insider
Will Russia Really Leave The ISS? Or Is It Just Bluster? A NASA Veteran’s...
Veteran Flight Controller Paul Dye worked with Russians for years flying the ISS. Maybe it's time to part ways with them.
Featured Video
Infinite Flight’s Fun Mobile Simulator at AirVenture
High-def graphics engines have made flight simulators ever more realistic and capable. Infinite Flight has applied this to mobile platforms like the iPhone and...