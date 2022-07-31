AirVenture 2022: Dealing With Supply Chain Issues

By
Larry Anglisano
-
0

As expected, the choked supply chain meant fewer new product announcements at the big show at Oshkosh, and unanimously, show goers reported challenges sourcing products and vendors said there were serious issues getting components to build them. In this video, Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor Larry Anglisano and KITPLANES Magazine Editor Marc Cook talk it through, while a handful of manufacturer reps weigh in on the issue.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.