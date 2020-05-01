AirVenture 2020 Cancelled

The 68th annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place on July 20-26, 2020, at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is currently under a stay at home order until May 26. Grounds preparation for the fly-in was due to start on May 1.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend – and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive – along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.”

According to EAA, it will be contacting individuals who purchased tickets in advance or made camping reservations to offer rollovers to 2021 or refunds. Last year, approximately 642,000 people attended AirVenture, more than 40,000 of whom camped on site. The 2019 show hosted 863 exhibitors and OSH saw 16,807 aircraft operations from July 19-29, 2019. AirVenture 2021 will be held July 26 – August 1, 2021.