Garmin Announces D2 Mach 1 Aviator Watch at AEA Show

Garmin on Monday (March 28) announced the premium Mach 1 version of its D2 aviation watch, the D2 Mach 1, with an AMOLED (active-matrix organic light emitting diode) touch display face. The watch was announced among other new-product announcements at the Aviation Electronics Association International Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans. With moving-map and HSI options, the D2 Mach1 face display is 1.3 inches in diameter. Battery life is listed as up to 11 days.

Th navigation component of the watch includes multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS access, a direct-to function, nearest airport capability and NEXRAD radar1 overlay. Aviation-specific alerts including time, distance, altitude, and a fuel timer are also available to pilots. The D2 Mach 1 also provides aviation weather data, including METARs and TAFFs.

The watch automatically starts tracking flights on takeoff, then automatically transfers the date, duration, total flight time and route to the user’s flyGarmin.com logbook1. Pilots can also upload flight plans from the Garmin Pilot app to the watch and review the list of waypoints along the route. The watch also incorporates Garmin’s full suite of health monitoring and activity tracking features.

Garmin’s D2 Mach 1 is available with a vented titanium bracelet or an oxford brown leather band for suggested retail prices of $1299.99 and $1199.99, respectively. Both styles include a trial subscription of the Garmin Pilot app.