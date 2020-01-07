Apprenticeship Program Earns Department Of Labor Approval

The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration’s Office of Apprenticeship has approved an avionics technician apprenticeship program created by the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA). AEA’s program provides a competency-based occupational framework (CBOF) and covers “job titles and occupational pathways, related functions and performance criteria, as well as academic, workplace and personal competencies.” The apprenticeship program was developed in partnership with the Urban Institute, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit research organization.

“It is no secret that the avionics industry must address the challenges posed by a tightened labor market and competition from other industries,” said AEA CEO Mike Adamson. “Now that the apprenticeship program has been approved by the Department of Labor, AEA member repair stations have another tool to grow their own and successfully recruit, train and retain high-quality technicians.”

According to AEA, the development of the avionics technician apprenticeship program follows the FAA’s formal recognition of ASTM’s National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies Aircraft Electronics Technician certification as equivalent to formal training when demonstrating eligibility for a repairman certificate. AEA will be conducting a program training session on March 26, 2020, at the 63rd annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee.